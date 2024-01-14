Will increase remittance by skilled labour migration: State Minister Shafiqur

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury exchanged views with the ministry officials at the secretariat on his first day at office today (14 January). Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury has pledged to boost remittance by facilitating the overseas employment of skilled labour.

"Initiatives will be taken to identify the diverse issues faced by expatriates, the problems will be addressed with the cooperation of all stakeholders," he said while exchanging views with the ministry officials at the secretariat on his first day at office today (14 January).

Emphasising that everyone should be sincere in providing services to expatriates, the state minister said the expatriates should be approached with a sense of patriotism.

"The nation achieved independence through the Great Liberation War, and it is imperative to safeguard the sovereignty of Bangladesh against any detrimental forces," Shafiqur said.

He also stressed that cultivating a smart mindset is essential to realise the vision of a Smart Bangladesh outlined by the prime minister.