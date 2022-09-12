Will implement Govt masterplan evicting slum dwellers in a month: Ctg DC

Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman has said the government's master plan will be implemented within one month by evicting all slum dwellers from Jungle Salimpur area in Sitakunda.

He noted that cases were filed against thousands of slum dwellers in the area and they will all be arrested.

Following a high-level government meeting at the PMO Monday (12 September) he told The Business Standard about the implementation of various projects at Jungle Salimpur.

"All those who fell trees, cut through mountains to build illegal structures on the government's khas land will be arrested. There are thousands accused in these cases who will be arrested through the eviction drives.

"Gradually, everyone will be evicted from there within one month," he stated.

The deputy commissioner, however, assured that those who are actually landless will be rehabilitated in their respective Upazilas, saying, "We have their list."

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister's Chief Secretary Ahmed Kaykaus. Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, other government officials and senior dignitaries attended the meeting.

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury refused to comment on the decision of the meeting.

On the arrest of slum dwellers, Human Rights Activists Nur Khan Liton told The Business Standard that there is an issue of rehabilitation before evicting any citizen from his or her home.

"There are directives of the High Court on the issue. It is unfortunate that a magistrate has arrested people from a press conference ignoring all the directives."

On 8 September, at least 30 people, including a member of Bangladesh Ansar, were injured when police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters during an eviction drive at Salimpur slums in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.

Later, on 11 September, police arrested a number of Alinagar Chhinnomul slum dwellers in connection with the clash with law enforcers.

Around one lakh homeless people have been living in the settlements built on 850 acres of khas land at Jungle Salimpur and Alinagar near the port city. Most of them lost their ancestral homes due to climate change-induced disasters.

In 2004, the then government sheltered these homeless people in the area after evicting them from various slums in Chattogram city.

The eviction drive began to free up space. In August, the district administration demolished nearly 200 houses of 170 low-income families in Ali Nagar near Chinnamul in nine eviction raids. At the time, the administration ordered the rest of the residents to move out of the place.