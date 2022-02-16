Will go through legal process to bring back Khairuzzaman: FM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 08:08 pm

Related News

Will go through legal process to bring back Khairuzzaman: FM

Khairuzzaman was released from a Malaysian prison today

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 08:08 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the government will follow all legal processes to bring former diplomat Mohammad Khairuzzaman, an accused of 1975 Jail Killing Case, back to Bangladesh from Malaysia. 

"We have been informed about his release. Now we will go through legal process to extradite him," he said in response to a question from reporters at the Foreign Ministry Wednesday (16 February) afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khairuzzaman was released from a Malaysian prison. 

He was picked up by an undisclosed enforcement agency on 9 February from his home in Kuala Lumpur's Ampang and was later shown arrested. 

Khairuzzaman, 65, is a UNHCR cardholder on political asylum in Malaysia since 2009. 

Malaysia releases former Bangladeshi diplomat Khairuzzaman

He was appointed as high commissioner to Malaysia in 2007. Two years later, he was recalled to Bangladesh after a change of government. He refused to return and has remained in exile in Malaysia ever since.

When asked about the update on revoking US sanction on Rapid Action Battallion (RAB) members, the foreign minister said the government is working on the issue. 

Dr Momen also spoke about his recent visit to Dubai and said its government is interested in importing agro products and crops from Bangladesh. 

"Dubai wants to send 30 more cargo flights per week," he added.

Top News

Khairuzzaman / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

8h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

6h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

9h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

2h | Videos
Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

3h | Videos
Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

3h | Videos
Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work