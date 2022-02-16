Will go through legal process to bring back Khairuzzaman: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the government will follow all legal processes to bring former diplomat Mohammad Khairuzzaman, an accused of 1975 Jail Killing Case, back to Bangladesh from Malaysia.

"We have been informed about his release. Now we will go through legal process to extradite him," he said in response to a question from reporters at the Foreign Ministry Wednesday (16 February) afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khairuzzaman was released from a Malaysian prison.

He was picked up by an undisclosed enforcement agency on 9 February from his home in Kuala Lumpur's Ampang and was later shown arrested.

Khairuzzaman, 65, is a UNHCR cardholder on political asylum in Malaysia since 2009.

He was appointed as high commissioner to Malaysia in 2007. Two years later, he was recalled to Bangladesh after a change of government. He refused to return and has remained in exile in Malaysia ever since.

When asked about the update on revoking US sanction on Rapid Action Battallion (RAB) members, the foreign minister said the government is working on the issue.

Dr Momen also spoke about his recent visit to Dubai and said its government is interested in importing agro products and crops from Bangladesh.

"Dubai wants to send 30 more cargo flights per week," he added.