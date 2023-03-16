Will go back to Bangladesh if assured justice: Arav

Rabiul Islam Apon alias Arav Khan said he would return to Bangladesh if he was assured justice.

In a Facebook live video on Thursday, he denied his involvement in a murder that hit the headlines after an announcement broke out that cricketer Shakib al Hasan would be attending his jewelry store inauguration in Dubai.

He claimed the reports accusing him of murder and money laundering were not true.

He mentioned, however, a murder had taken place in his Banani office of Apon builders but he was not present at the scene.

Arav also claimed that a top media reporter was blackmailing him demanding Tk5 crore in exchange for killing the "scripted news story".

"The reporter published the story describing me as a fugitive murderer after I refused to pay him," Arav added.

He also denied the allegations of a highly ranked police official aiding his "escape" from Bangladesh.

On 8 July 2018, SB Inspector Mamun Imran Khan was murdered in a house in the capital's Banani. The next day, his body was packed in a sack and taken to a forest in Ulukhola, Gazipur, doused in petrol and set on fire.

After investigating the case, the DB filed a charge sheet in April next year. In the charge sheet, police said that a gang led by Robiul Islam used to trap affluent people, blackmail and extort money from them.

In April 2019, police filed charge sheet in Mamun Imran Khan's murder case with the court indicting 10 people including Robiul.

Apart from Robiul, his wife Suraiya Akhtar Keya was made an accused in the charge sheet. Mamun's friends Rahmat Ullah, Swapan Sarkar, Didar Pathan, Mizan Sheikh, Atiq Hasan, Sarwar Hossain and two girls were also made accused in the case.

According to the case document, Robiul is the son of Motiur Rahman Molla and Lucky Begum of Ashutia village in Kotalipara, Gopalganj.

On 20 October 2020, a person posing Robiul Islam surrendered in court after an arrest warrant was issued in the Mamun murder case. The court sent him to jail. After almost 9 months of imprisonment, the young man claimed that he is not the real Robiul Islam, his real name is Abu Yusuf. In promise of monthly payment from Robiul Islam, he surrendered to the court posing as the accused.

The court ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked the DB to submit a report.