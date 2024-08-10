Will give utmost importance to ensure gas supply in industrial sector: Industries adviser

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 03:04 pm

Will give utmost importance to ensure gas supply in industrial sector: Industries adviser

"There is no choice but to be stringent against corruption. We have taken on this responsibility through much sacrifice. There is no question of allowing new corruption to occur," Adilur Rahman Khan said

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 03:04 pm
Adilur Rahman Khan. Photo: Collected
Adilur Rahman Khan. Photo: Collected

Adilur Rahman Khan, the interim government's adviser to the Ministry of Industries, today (10 August) said he will give utmost importance to ensuring gas supply to maintain normal production in the industries.

He also said work will be done to improve the leather industry in Savar and will ensure environmental compliance in the ship-breaking industry. 

Adilur made these remarks to the reporters after a two-hour-long meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Industries at the Secretariat today. 

"The problems in fertilizer production would be addressed to reduce import dependency, which would significantly save foreign currency," he said. 

Adilur said the various institutions under the Ministry of Industries are operating at a loss, and proper measures will be taken to identify the issues and make these institutions profitable.

"There is no choice but to be stringent against corruption. We have taken on this responsibility through much sacrifice. There is no question of allowing new corruption to occur," he added.

 

