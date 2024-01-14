Will further advance govt initiatives for women, children: Simin Hossain

The officials of the ministry welcome the newly-appointed State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simin Hossain (Rimi) with a flower bouquet at the Secretariat on Sunday (14 January). Photo: Courtesy

The main task at hand is to carry forward the steps taken by the previous government for the development of women and children, said newly-appointed State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simin Hossain (Rimi) on Sunday (14 January).

"There will be an action plan. But it won't be for a hundred days or anything like that. Because it is a work in progress. That's how we will move things forward," she told reporters on her first day in office at the Secretariat.

"I will carry forward the works that are ongoing in the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs. I have been working with women and children for a long time. This is my preferred area of work," she also said.

The state minister attended a view-exchange meeting with senior officials, heads of departments and organisations at the meeting room of the ministry, presided over by Women and Children Affairs Ministry Secretary Nazma Mobarek.