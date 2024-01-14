Will further advance govt initiatives for women, children: Simin Hossain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 05:07 pm

Related News

Will further advance govt initiatives for women, children: Simin Hossain

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 05:07 pm
The officials of the ministry welcome the newly-appointed State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simin Hossain (Rimi) with a flower bouquet at the Secretariat on Sunday (14 January). Photo: Courtesy
The officials of the ministry welcome the newly-appointed State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simin Hossain (Rimi) with a flower bouquet at the Secretariat on Sunday (14 January). Photo: Courtesy

The main task at hand is to carry forward the steps taken by the previous government for the development of women and children, said newly-appointed State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simin Hossain (Rimi) on Sunday (14 January).

"There will be an action plan. But it won't be for a hundred days or anything like that. Because it is a work in progress. That's how we will move things forward," she told reporters on her first day in office at the Secretariat.

"I will carry forward the works that are ongoing in the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs. I have been working with women and children for a long time. This is my preferred area of work," she also said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The state minister attended a view-exchange meeting with senior officials, heads of departments and organisations at the meeting room of the ministry, presided over by Women and Children Affairs Ministry Secretary Nazma Mobarek.

Top News

Ministry of Women and Children Affairs / Simin Hossain (Rimi)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos