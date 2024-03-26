Will continue to foster prosperity, build Smart Bangladesh: PM on 54th Independence Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reaffirmed her commitment to forge forward with the vision of prosperity and build a Smart Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day.

"On this significant day, we pledge to transform Bangladesh into a prosperous and smart Sonar Bangla in line with the spirit of our independence, Inshaa'Allah," she wrote in the visitors' book at the National Memorial premises today (26 March).

Earlier, the premier placed a wreath at the altar of the National Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the Liberation War martyrs, marking the country's 54th Independence Day and National Day.

In her inscription on the visitor's book, she remembered the architect of independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She wrote, "Today, 26 March, holds profound significance as the Independence and National Day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. On this occasion, I pay tribute to the greatest Bangalee of all time, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I pay my respects to all the martyrs and victims of atrocities committed by the Pakistan occupation forces during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

"With a heavy heart, I also remember my mother, Begum Fazilatunnessa, and my three younger brothers - Kamal, Jamal, and Russell - who were martyred on the tragic day of 15 August 1975," she said.

She also paid respect to the four national leaders brutally killed in Dhaka Central Jail on 3 November 1975.

Extending her warm wishes to the people of Bangladesh on this auspicious occasion, she signed off, writing, "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu."