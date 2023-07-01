Will carry on the legacy of the 7 Japanese victims of Holey Artisan attack: Ambassador Kiminori

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Remembering the Holey Artisan attack victims, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori on Saturday said the wishes of those seven Japanese nationals who devoted themselves to the better future of Bangladesh will be passed on to the next generation as the Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) further expands and develops.

"I, as an ambassador to this country, will make utmost efforts to carry on the legacy of the deceased and to further deepen the friendly relations between two countries," he said.

Ambassador Iwama Kiminori laid a wreath at the site of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, at a memorial plaque in the Italian ambassador's residence, and at the monument to the police officers who devoted their lives while on duty on this day in 2016.

Representatives of JICA Bangladesh office, Oriental Consultants Global in Dhaka, Japanese Association in Dhaka, Japanese Commerce and Industry Association in Dhaka, Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry joined the ceremony.

Ambassador Iwama expressed his condolences for the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.

He also stressed the importance of remembering their contribution to the development of Bangladesh and reconfirmed, together with the chief representative of JICA Bangladesh and others, the will to advance the support for the development of Bangladesh.

Ambassador Iwama said, "I would like to express my deepest condolences to all the departed souls on the 1st day of July. Seven years have passed since the terrorist attack had taken place, and my heart is still shocked with grief at the thought of bereaved families who lost their beloved ones, and I feel a strong sense of outrage at the terror that took away their dreams and aspirations in an instant."

He paid attention to the fact that the seven Japanese victims came to Bangladesh to prepare for the MRT project.

"Today, I report at the site of the attack that the construction efforts of MRT are underway and thanks to the tireless efforts of the two countries, [MRT] Line 6 was inaugurated last December and that further construction has begun," he said.

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori / Holey Artisan Attack

