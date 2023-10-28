Will bring to book all those involved in today's attacks, vandalism: RAB

Clashes erupted between the leaders and activists of BNP and police personnel in various parts of the capital on 28 October. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) forces are working to bring to book all those involved in the numerous incidents of attacks and vandalism which made headlines today.

In a statement this evening (28 October), the RAB said, "We are working to bring under law all miscreants involved in the conspiracy of disrupting public life by attacking people, security forces and journalists, as well as [being involved] in the deteriorating law and order situation during the citywide rallies today."

Detectives of the elite force are working to identify the criminals and terrorists involved by analysing footage obtained from the media, CCTVs and related information, said the statement.

The RAB further stated that on 28 October, some vested quarters launched attacks on the common people at various areas, including Kakrail, Nayapaltan, Motijheel and Fakirapool, during the rallies by multiple political parties.

"Miscreants vandalised and torched public transport and vehicles. CCTVs installed on various roads were also vandalised."

Mentioning the attack on the chief justice's house, the statement noted, "They assaulted law enforcers and set fire to police vehicles. Several security officers were injured in these attacks. They even attacked police residences.

"These people also attacked the Rajarbagh Police Hospital and torched an ambulance. They also attacked the houses of senior law enforcement officials.

"On duty journalists were attacked while covering the rallies," the statement said.

Earlier today, a police constable has died from his injuries during the clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital.

An ambulance and six other vehicles were set on fire during a clash between BNP men and police in the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital premises.

At least 130 people, who were injured during today's rallies in the capital, have received treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while 33 others have been admitted.

The chief justice's residence in the capital also came under attack when miscreants threw brick chips.