Will Bangladesh see more rain over the next few days? Here's what BMD says

A woman walks in a haste with an umbrella among rain. File Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted a decrease in rainfall across the country over the next five days, starting at 6am today.

The next five days will see varying levels of rainfall across Bangladesh.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur in most places across the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas," according to a Met office bulletin.

Both day and night temperatures are expected to drop slightly across the country.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam, crossing central Bangladesh.

An associated trough extends to the north Bay. The monsoon remains active over Bangladesh and is strong over the north Bay.