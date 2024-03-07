Wildlife Olympiad organised to make students aware about wildlife conservation: Saber

Bangladesh

Wildlife Olympiad organised to make students aware about wildlife conservation: Saber

Protecting wildlife and ecosystems has become not only useful, but imperative, he said

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a press conference at his ministry on the occasion of the inauguration of the Wildlife Olympiad on Thursday (7 March). Photo: UNB
Wildlife Olympiads are organised across the country to sensitise students about the need to conserve wildlife and their habitats beyond textbooks, said Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

"We do not want to lose any more wildlife," he said while speaking at a press conference at his ministry on the occasion of the inauguration of the Wildlife Olympiad on Thursday (7 March).

The Olympiad was organised for the first time under the slogan "Smart youth will save the forest," with secondary and higher secondary students across the country to encourage the protection of wildlife and various ecosystems and conservation of wildlife. 

"Our environment is in danger today due to various reasons.  From herds of wild elephants to birds and even sea creatures, they are facing threats. Thirty-one species of wildlife have disappeared from the country in the last 100 years. Extinction and endangerment of wildlife are disrupting the natural balance of nature, which is also adversely affecting humans," Saber Hossain said.

Mentioning that protecting wildlife and ecosystems has therefore become not only useful, but imperative, the minister said wildlife olympiad will play an important role in making people of all professions come forward and also make teenagers aware.

This year, the district level olympiad will be held in 64 venues with the participation of about lakhs of students across the country.  All secondary, higher-secondary, technical, madrasa or equivalent students from classes VIII to XII in two categories can participate in this olympiad in school/college category, he said.

A national-level Olympiad will be organised in Dhaka, with district level winners. Students can register from 7 March to 10 May at www.bfdwlo.org.  

The district level Olympiad will be held from 10 May to 10 July.  All district level participants will get e-certificates.  District level winners will get t-shirt, a winner certificate, and a medal. Winners of the national phase will receive T-shirts, winners' certificates, and medals.  The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd winners of each category in the national phase will get Tk 50,000, 30,000, and 20,000, respectively. 

Additional Secretary (Environment and Development) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr Fahmida Khanam, Chief Conservator of Forests, Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury, and Project Director of the Sustainable Forest and Livelihood Project, Gobinda Roy, were present at the press conference.
 

