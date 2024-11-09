Wildlife hunting, trafficking must be stopped to protect biodiversity: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan spoke at the national closing ceremony of the 'Wildlife Olympiad' held at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka on Saturday (9 November). Photo: Courtesy

Wildlife hunting and trafficking must be checked to protect biodiversity, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today (9 November).

"Small initiatives for environmental protection can lead to significant change," Rizwana said while speaking as the chief guest at the national closing ceremony of the 'Wildlife Olympiad' held at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka.

At the programme, she called for conservation of all wildlife including tigers and elephants, saying deforestation should be stopped to protect existing forests.

As a former student of the school and college, she shared various memories and mentioned that an initiative would be taken to designate an old tree at the institution as a memorial tree.

Rizwana further highlighted the message of conservation being spread through the Wildlife Olympiad, emphasising the vision for a green and beautiful Bangladesh for future generations.

She mentioned various measures taken to protect Bangladesh's only coral island Saint Martin and urged people to avoid using plastic bags, unnecessary honking, and to save electricity by turning off fans and lights during the day period.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury and Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Principal Majeda Begum were also present.

The event showcased the Olympiad's theme song and a musical drama, followed by a pledge against wildlife poaching.

All participating students received T-shirts, certificates, and gift items while winners in each category were awarded cash prizes of Tk50,000, Tk30,000 and Tk20,000 for first, second and third places respectively.

This year's Olympiad drew 107,000 students nationwide, registered both online and offline. The district rounds took place across the country, with the Forest Department awarding prizes and certificates to the district-level winners.

Prior to the event, Adviser Rizwana laid the foundation stone for a six-storey academic building and inaugurated an eight-storey ICT building at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

