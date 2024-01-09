Wild elephants rampage govt resthouse in Kaptai

A herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc at a government resthouse in Kaptai upazila during the early hours of Monday (8 January), leaving a trail of destruction and instilling fear among its occupants.

The government resthouse, under the management of the LPC branch of the Bangladesh Forestry Development Corporation (BFIDC) in Kaptai, now bears the scars of shattered doors, windows, and a ravaged kitchen.

According to eyewitnesses, the rampage extended beyond the resthouse, with the wild elephants attacking surrounding areas.

BFIDC LPC Unit Branch Co-Manager (Accounts) Bilas Kumar Biswas confirmed the incident and noted that the wild elephants entered the resthouse premises between 3pm and 5am.

"The terrified occupants of the rest house sought refuge on the second floor as the elephants ransacked their surroundings. The fear of potential future attacks remains in the area," he added.

Bilas Kumar Biswas added that the elephants also caused damage to a nearby banana plantation, compounding the losses suffered by the local community.

Forest officials attribute this unusual behaviour of the elephants to a possible shortage of food in their natural habitat.

Abu Sufian, Kaptai range officer of Rangamati South Forest Division, said investigations have revealed wild elephants recently giving birth in the deep forest of Kaptai.

He speculates that the herd might be venturing into the area due to a lack of sustenance in their forested domain.

Meanwhile, the growing frequency of such elephant attacks has instilled panic among residents, prompting concerns for both human safety and the welfare of the elephants themselves.

Range Officer Abu Sufian assured that the forest department is actively addressing the issue, exploring measures to enhance the security of the local population and manage the escalating human-elephant conflict in the region.

He said, "Authorities are working to strike a balance that ensures the well-being of both the community and the wild elephants amid these challenging circumstances."

Recently, a grocery shop owner filed a general dairy with Anowara police station in Chattogram complaining that a herd of wild elephants vandalised his shop.