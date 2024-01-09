Wild elephants create chaos at govt resthouse in Kaptai amid possible food shortage

A herd of wild elephants, driven by a possible food shortage in their natural habitat, wreaked havoc at a government resthouse in Kaptai upazila during the early hours of Monday (8 January).

The government resthouse, under the management of the LPC branch of the Bangladesh Forestry Development Corporation (BFIDC) in Kaptai, now bears the trail of destruction including shattered doors, windows, and a ravaged kitchen, BFIDC-LPC Unit Branch Co-Manager (Accounts) Bilas Kumar Biswas confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, the wild elephants entered the resthouse premises between 3pm and 5am and their rampage extended to surrounding areas, including a nearby banana plantation.

"The terrified occupants of the resthouse sought refuge on the second floor as the elephants ransacked their surroundings. The fear of potential future attacks remains in the area," Bilas Kumar added.

Forest officials attribute this unusual behaviour of the elephants to a possible shortage of food in their natural habitat.

Abu Sufian, Kaptai range officer of Rangamati South Forest Division, said investigations have revealed wild elephants have recently given birth in the deep forest of Kaptai.

He speculates that the herd might be venturing into the area due to a lack of sustenance in the forest.

Meanwhile, the growing frequency of such elephant attacks has instilled panic among residents, prompting concerns for both human safety and the welfare of the elephants themselves.

Range Officer Abu Sufian assured that the forest department is actively addressing the issue, exploring measures to enhance the security of the local population and manage the escalating human-elephant conflict in the region.

He said, "Authorities are working to strike a balance that ensures the well-being of both the community and the wild elephants amid these challenging circumstances."

Recently, a grocery shop owner filed a general dairy with Anowara police station in Chattogram complaining that a herd of wild elephants vandalised his shop.