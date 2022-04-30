Wild elephant stuck at Ctg foothill rescued

The Forest Department on Saturday rescued a wild elephant stuck in the mud at the foothill of the Kodala Tea Estate in Chattogram's Rangunia.

"Immediately after receiving the news, a rescue team of the Chattogram Forest Department (south) went to the spot. They sprayed water on the mud and injected necessary vitamins into the ailing elephant," said Mollah Rezaul Karim, chief forest conservator.

The rescue operation was completed later with the participation of local people, the upazila administration and the Elephant Rescue Team, he told The Business Standard.

According to the locals, the elephant was getting weaker in the hot sun. It could have had tragic consequences if the rescue operation did not start on time.