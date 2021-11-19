Wild Asian elephant calf found dead near Sherpur border

Bangladesh

19 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 02:05 pm

Related News

Wild Asian elephant calf found dead near Sherpur border

19 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 02:05 pm
Representational photo: collected
Representational photo: collected

A wild Asian elephant calf was found dead near the Panihata border of Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila Friday, forest officials said.

This is the second carcass of a wild elephant that has been recovered from the area in the past 10 days.

Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Helena Parvin and Modhutila range officer Md Abdul Karim from the forest department confirmed the recovery of the carcass of the two-year-old elephant.

Forest official Md Shah Alam said they recovered the male elephant calf's carcass early on Friday after being informed by locals.

Meanwhile, President of Bird Conservation Society of Sherpur Sujoy Malakar said the locals were trying to bury the elephant calf.

On 11 November, the forest department of Sreebordi upazila for the first time in the district filed a case against four farmers for killing an endangered Asian elephant by electrocution on 9 November.

The elephant had died while searching for food after being trapped in electrified wires installed by local farmers around their farms at Sonajhuri Hillock in the upazila.

Trainer of elephant response team in the district, Adnan Asif, said the large area under Garo Hill tracts in Sherpur has been reduced to a small portion in the past 20 to 30 years.

Due to increasing human invaders in the hill area, the number of wildlife has decreased and the remaining few elephants are facing food crisis, he said.

According to forest officials, in the last two decades some 30 wild Asian elephants have died in the hilly area of Sherpur district.

Of them many died by gunshots, electrocution and poisoning, while some died due to accidents, ageing and sickness, said the officials.

Top News

Elephant / Poacher

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

19h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

19h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

19h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  