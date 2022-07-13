Wife of popular moto vlogger, pedestrian killed in Sitakunda motorcycle crash 

Two women, including the wife of a popular moto vlogger, were killed in a road accident in Sitakunda, Chattogram.

The tragic accident took place when the motorcycle carrying the vlogger and his wife crashed after hitting a female pedestrian near the Faujdarhat Jalil Station Gate area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 6:30am on Wednesday.

The deceased pillion, Anika, 30, was a resident of Mohammadpur, Dhaka. The identity of the dead pedestrian is yet to be ascertained.

Anika's husband, Abdul Momen Rohit, 36, who was riding the motorcycle, was critically injured in the accident. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of Chattogram's Imperial Hospital.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Bar Aulia Highway Police Station OC Kazi Nazmul Haque, "Rohit's motorcycle hit a woman, who was crossing the road, near the Fauzdarhat Jalil Gate area of ​​the highway on the way from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar."

"Rohit and his wife fell on the road when the motorcycle overturned in the middle of the highway. A woman pedestrian was killed on the spot following the accident.

"The critically injured couple was rushed to the Imperial Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Anika dead," he added.

The OC said, "Rohit, his wife along with their friends were riding their motorcycles on a trip to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka. They were some 10 motorcycles in the group."

