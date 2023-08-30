Wife among 4 sentenced to death for killing man in Cumilla

A Cumilla court has handed down death sentence to four people, including the wife of an expatriate, for their involvement in the murder of the man.

The daughter of the murdered expatriate has been sentenced to life term imprisonment.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-5 judge Jahangir Hossain passed the order on Wednesday (August 30).

The death-row convicts are Hasneyara Begum, wife of murdered expatriate Shahid Ullah; Md Amir Hossain, Md Shahjahan and Md Mostafa. They have also been fined Tk50,000 each while the lifer has been fined Tk10,000.

According to the case statement, Shahid Ullah was strangulated to death by his wife, daughter and four others on 22 November 2009 over family feud. Later, the victim's brother Habib Ullah filed the murder case with Chandina police station.

Prosecution lawyer Jakir Hossain said all the accused were found to be involved in the murder, adding that the court did not award death sentence to the victim's daughter, citing humanitarian reasons as she has an infant child.