Widespread power outages in Barishal amid record 221mm rainfall

A paddy field in Barishal was damaged by the cyclone Midhili on Friday. Photo: TBS

The impact of cyclonic storm Midhili persists in the Barishal division, marked by a record-breaking 221mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The inclement weather caused widespread power outages in most upazilas of the division.

The continuous rainfall, spanning over 14 hours, has triggered concerns about potential damage to life, property, and crops.

While there have been no reported casualties so far, coastal areas have witnessed uprooted trees and damage to some homes.

However, the most significant impact has been on agriculture, with reports of extensive damage to crops.

Farmers, such as Abdur Rashid from Binoykathi and Rustam Ali from Kedarpur union, express dismay over the destruction of Aman paddy fields, anticipating a substantial loss.

Photo: TBS

Local journalists in Mehendiganj, Hijla, and Muladi upazilas reported submerged paddy fields along the banks of the Meghna River.

Residents in various areas, including Mirukhali village in Mathbaria upazila and parts of Barguna and Bhola, are grappling with power outages since Thursday night.

Solaiman from Mirukhali village shared that electricity had not been restored in the village, leaving many mobile phones without charge. Similar power issues persist in upazilas of Barguna and Bhola districts.

Public transportation, including buses and easybikes, faced disruptions due to heavy rain, with decreased passenger numbers throughout the day. However, as the intensity of rain lessened in the evening, transportation services showed signs of improvement.

Barishal River Port Officer Abdur Razzak said launch service remained suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions, and normal boat operations are expected to resume on Saturday.

Meteorological office observer Nasir Uddin emphasised the exceptional nature of the rainfall, stating that it is a record for the season. He anticipates a gradual reduction in the impact as Cyclone Midhili weakens.

Muradul Hasan, the Deputy Director of the Agriculture Extension Department, Barishal, said, "Assessing the full extent of the damage will require two to three days, but it is anticipated that farmers will incur losses due to heavy rains at the beginning of the season."