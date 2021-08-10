Why so much security?

A throng of police officials guarded actor Pori Moni as she was being taken to a Dhaka court after the end of a four-day remand in a drug case today.

Regardless of the allegations brought against her, the way she was brought to the court matches only the trials of war criminals or militant outfit leaders, who were generally brought to the court under tight security to avert any sort of violent act.

But Pori Moni is not a militant; neither she committed any crime to justify such police action that took place today.

Interestingly, the large chunk of police presence was solely for the actor and other accused of the case were not treated the same way.

It can be argued that the web of lawmen surrounding her is for her own protection. However, little was disclosed from the parties involved about what kind of 'threat' she is under or poses to demand this kind of treatment.

According to photographs, 50 or more police members were dispatched just to produce her to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court and to send her on fresh remand.

What is the reason behind this kind of police presence? It might never be addressed clearly although DMP officials claim this was strictly for security reasons.

DMP Assistant Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Hafizur Rahman said that on paper, 53 people were on duty but more than 100 police officers were present, including those in charge of security in other parts of the court when Pori Moni was taken to court.

"She (Pori Moni) is a very famous star. Earlier, when she was produced in court, many people crowded and broke the court discipline to see her. That is why we have deployed so many police this time to avoid any untoward incident," he told The Business Standard.

Over 50 police members were assigned officially yesterday to ensure her 'security' when she would be produced before the court.

According to a DMP notice, they would ensure Pori Moni's security to transport her to and from the court, prison and prison van. However, no explanations were made about what kind of threat she is under.

The court today put her on 2-day fresh remand in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Metropolitan Magistrate Debbrata Biswas passed the order when CID produced her before the court with a remand plea.

RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE-consuming pipes from her house. The actor is now in CID custody. The CID has been tasked with investigating the cases filed against Pori Moni.