Why no action against embezzlement of crores in VAT in Cox's Bazar: HC

The High Court has issued a ruling asking why the inaction of the authorities to take action against the Cox's Bazar Customs, Excise, and VAT and the hotels/restaurants involved in embezzling thousands of crores in Value Added Tax (VAT) will not be illegal.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the ruling on Monday (21 November).

All concerned institutions including the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have been made respondents to the rule. During the hearing on Monday, Advocate Ishrat Jahan and Advocate Md Shamsuddoha stood for the writ.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan moved for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state. On 16 November, a report was published in a national daily under the title "VAT worth thousands of crores lost".

Citing the report, Advocate Ishrat Jahan and Advocate Md Shamsuddoha filed a writ at the High Court on Monday (21 November).

In a part of that report, it was alleged that that Cox's Bazar Customs, Excise and VAT division and hotels/restaurants are misappropriating thousands of crores of VAT collected from customers.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chattogram Integrated District Office-2 investigation has revealed that many hotels and restaurants in Cox's Bazar are not paying VAT.

Most hotels do not even keep guest entries at the registrar or list room rents. Many hotels maintain multiple registrars, one for the owners and one for the revenue officials.

Besides, hotels/restaurants do not use VAT form. They are only paying a minimum VAT on a monthly basis by bribing VAT officials. The government is losing a huge amount of money in this way.