Why no action against embezzlement of crores in VAT in Cox's Bazar: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 03:50 pm

Related News

Why no action against embezzlement of crores in VAT in Cox's Bazar: HC

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 03:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has issued a ruling asking why the inaction of the authorities to take action against the Cox's Bazar Customs, Excise, and VAT and the hotels/restaurants involved in embezzling thousands of crores in Value Added Tax (VAT) will not be illegal.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the ruling on Monday (21 November).

All concerned institutions including the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have been made respondents to the rule. During the hearing on Monday, Advocate Ishrat Jahan and Advocate Md Shamsuddoha stood for the writ.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan moved for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state. On 16 November, a report was published in a national daily under the title "VAT worth thousands of crores lost".

Citing the report, Advocate Ishrat Jahan and Advocate Md Shamsuddoha filed a writ at the High Court on Monday (21 November).

In a part of that report, it was alleged that that Cox's Bazar Customs, Excise and VAT division and hotels/restaurants are misappropriating thousands of crores of VAT collected from customers.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chattogram Integrated District Office-2 investigation has revealed that many hotels and restaurants in Cox's Bazar are not paying VAT.

Most hotels do not even keep guest entries at the registrar or list room rents. Many hotels maintain multiple registrars, one for the owners and one for the revenue officials.

Besides, hotels/restaurants do not use VAT form. They are only paying a minimum VAT on a monthly basis by bribing VAT officials. The government is losing a huge amount of money in this way.

Top News

embezzlement / writ / High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

29m | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

7h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

19h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

20h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'