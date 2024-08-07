Why interim government's oath-taking deferred?

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

Every second now counts. Everyone wants the new government to come into effect no sooner than now.

But the interim government will not be taking oath immediately even after chief adviser-designate Dr Muhammad Yunus enters the Bangabhaban tomorrow after arriving at Dhaka airport at 2:10pm.

Why?

Sources involved in government formation process told TBS that they had a plan to hold the swearing-in ceremony around 4pm. Dr Yunus had been conveyed the timing accordingly and he consented, too.

Later, the plan had to be changed, and a probable time was fixed at 8pm. Still, it's not certain that the oath taking will take place at that time.

A top negotiator involved in the process explained the reasons for the delay and the uncertainty.

He said the BNP in public and also in the meeting at Bangabhaban gave a go-ahead that President Mohammed Shahabuddin will finalise the names of advisors in consultation with the student leaders who overthrew Sheikh Hasina through a mass uprising on Monday.

The student leaders in a meeting with the President suggested some names as advisors alongside proposing Dr Yunus as chief advisor. A list of a 15-member advisory council has been almost finalised.

But the BNP top brasses have conveyed to the most powerful part of the government formation process that they have a say, according to sources.

The party has specific suggestions about advisors and also on some other important matters relating to future of the government.

Following several communiques, both sides decided to hold a meeting in the presence of Dr Yunus prior to the swearing-in.

Sources said once Dr Yunus reaches Dhaka, he will soon go to Bangabhaban at first to sit in the meeting where political parties will present their opinion on future government before the President, Chief Advisor-designate, student leaders and stakeholders.

"If the meeting is conclusive, the oath-taking may take place at 8pm, if not it will defer," said the source.

He also indicated that number of advisors could be more than 15, if new names suggested by BNP or other political parties are accepted by Dr. Yunus.

