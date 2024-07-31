Why army used vehicles with UN logo during quota protests violence: UN resident coordinator asks home minister

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis today (31 July) asked Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal why the army used vehicles bearing the UN logo during the quota movement violence.

During a meeting with the home minister at the secretariat, the UN resident coordinator also wanted to know reason behind the deployment of lethal force to control the anti-quota protests.

The home minister briefed reporters after the meeting this evening.

"The UN resident coordinator also inquired about the reasons for the juvenile arrests, the investigation process into the incident, including casualties, and the timeline for restoring normalcy," said Asaduzzaman Khan.

Regarding the use of vehicles with the UN logo, the home minister told Gwyn Lewis that the vehicles were used unintentionally. "The UN logo was removed as soon as the issue was brought to attention. The vehicles were not used for any purpose."

Asaduzzaman said he informed the UN resident coordinator that "the prime minister conveyed her deep sorrow over the loss of lives [during quota protests]. She extended financial aid to the bereaved families and ensured medical treatment for the injured. The prime minister also visited the hospital to personally assess the situation."

The minister informed the UN official that "the arrested juvenile was involved in the police killing at Jatrabari. The teenager allegedly pulled the victim's body hang it and later informed someone over phone that the cop had been killed. Despite this, the teenager has been kept in a juvenile correctional center in accordance with Bangladeshi law."

Asaduzzaman stated that the UN representative was also informed that police were compelled to employ lethal force to safeguard lives and public property.

The home minister informed her that a judicial investigation committee has been formed to conduct a thorough and impartial probe into the incident.

"The committee's scope has recently been expanded. It will also investigate the reasons behind the police firing," he added.