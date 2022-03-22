Why are you bribing, Finance Minister asks businessmen 

TBS Report 
22 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:11 pm

He also urged the business persons to pay taxes in time

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Photo: Collected
In response to allegations of tax and customs officials taking bribes, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has questioned why the businessmen are paying bribes. 

"Why are you bribing? I request you not to pay bribes," he told the business leaders at a meeting of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and  Industries (FBCCI) on the upcoming budget held on Tuesday (22 March).

The minister also remarked that those who pay bribes will have their place in hell. 

He further explained that by the next budget businessmen and government all will be benefited. 

"We don't want to hear allegations that you (businessmen) are not getting anything. You have to make more sacrifices. Our revenue generation has been boosted more by holding your hands".

The minister said the tax GDP ratio has increased to 10.3% from 9.1%. 

He requested businessmen to share their discomforts to make the next budget pragmatic and reduce businessmen suffering maintaining revenue collection growth in the line of the country's development growth. 

He also urged the business persons to pay taxes in time. 

"You have to pay taxes. How will the Padma bridge be built if you do not pay tax? How will the mega projects end?" said AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The Finance Minister noted that in the last 13 years the revenue generation has increased eight-fold.

"You (businessmen) all have contributions behind this growth and NBR officials have done hard work," he added.

However, the business persons also need to keep in mind that they will have to pay taxes in the future as well, he said. 

AHM Mustafa Kamal said the country's taxation policy will be appreciated globally as the government want to impose direct tax more than indirect tax which put a burden on poor people.

On allegations of bribery and corruption, NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim said, "I am deeply saddened when the NBR is discredited for a few misguided customs officials and businessmen. We want friendship and trust between us. Problems need to be solved through cooperation, not criticism."

At the meeting, the FBCCI made several recommendations, including raising the tax-free income limit to Tk4 lakh, reducing the corporate tax rate by another 2.5%, and abolishing source tax and advance tax in all industries, including the export sector.

