Why 21 June is the longest day of the year in Northern Hemisphere

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 07:01 pm

Today at Dhaka, the sunrise was at 5:11 am and sunset will be at 6:48 pm, the day length being 13:35:59.

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

For those residing north of the Equator, 21 June is the longest day of the year. This day is known as the summer solstice in technical terms, as it is the longest day of the summer season. When the sun lies directly over the Tropic of Cancer, or more precisely, just over 23.5 degrees north latitude, it causes this phenomenon. According to Bangladesh Standard Time, this will occur at 9:32 am on Monday.

What is the summer solstice?

Because the Earth spins on its axis, the Northern Hemisphere receives more direct sunshine throughout the course of a day between March and September, resulting in summer for Northern Hemisphere residents. The Southern Hemisphere receives more sunshine for the remainder of the year.

During the solstice, the Earth's axis — around which the globe rotates once every day — is tilted such that the North Pole faces the sun and the South Pole faces away from it.

This axis runs from top to bottom across the centre of the Earth and is constantly inclined at 23.5 degrees with regard to the sun. As a result, the solstice, as defined by NASA, is the moment in time when the North Pole faces the sun more directly than at any other time during the year.

In Latin, solstice means "sun stands still."

This day is marked by a higher amount of energy derived from the sun. The quantity of solar energy received by the Earth on this day is 30% more in the North Pole than at the Equator, according to NASA.

The Northern Hemisphere typically receives the most sunshine around this period on 20, 21 or 22 June. The Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, receives the greatest sunshine on 21, 22 or 23 December, while the northern hemisphere has the longest night– the winter solstice.

How many hours of sunlight will we get on Monday?

During the summer solstice, the amount of light received by a given area in the Northern Hemisphere is determined by its latitudinal location. During the summer solstice, the further north one travels from the equator, the more light one receives. The sun never sets during the solstice at the Arctic Circle.

