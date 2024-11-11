By whose prescription Awami allies being rehabilitated, asks Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat Abdullah. File Photo: TBS
Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah today said many are becoming advisers of the interim government by capitalising on the blood of students and the public. 

"Students want to know clearly whose prescription is being followed to rehabilitate Awami allies," he said during a human chain, organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in front of the Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University, protesting the swearing-in of Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Sheikh Bashir Uddin as advisers. 

Prior to this, students gathered at the base of the sculpture after a protest march from the university's Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall.

During the human chain, Hasnat Abdullah said, "While students are busy pushing out the Awami allies from the streets, new advisers have been appointed at the Bangabhaban. Even after three months, students have to take to the streets demanding justice for the murderer Hasina. There is no greater irony than this. 

"Students have initiated an uprising with fresh blood. These appointments were made without consulting them. You should stop mocking the students, citizens, and workers. You will face trouble. Then, you will call on students to take to the streets. This cannot go on for much longer. We do not want to see the rehabilitation of those who have tasted the salt of fascism, in any format," he added.

"We want to know the history of those appointed as advisors and their struggle against fascists. If they have been appointed on the basis of any compromise, then you are deceiving the students and the public."

Arif Sohail, member secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said, "After the uprising, talk of a revolutionary government emerged among us. But we were told to maintain the continuity of our constitution for the sake of the country's stability." 

"Without informing us, fascist allies were appointed as advisors on Sunday. If this continues, it won't take long to form a new government. To protect the people's revolution of 2024, we will stay in the field, even if it means shedding blood," he added.

At the human chain, coordinator Abdul Kader said, "If you think the revolutionaries have fallen asleep, you are mistaken. We are ready to take to the streets again to dismantle the fascist structure."

Kanis Fatema, Rafid Hasan Safwan, Rifad Rashid, Tarikul Islam and Hasib Al Islam spoke at the event, among others. 

