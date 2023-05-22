Wholesale market similar to one in Beijing to be built in Dhaka North: Mayor Atiqul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 05:29 pm

Mayor Atiqul Islam on Monday said a wholesale market, similar to one in Beijing housing a central power plant, will be built in the Dhaka North City Corporation area. 

The Dhaka North mayor said, "The authorities of Beijing wholesale market will share the design with Dhaka and a discussion in this regard is in progress." 

Atiqul Islam made the disclosure after visiting the Sinfarti market, a large kitchen market in Beijing, that supplies 80% of food to the city residents.

Praising the Sinfarti market, the mayor said many traders in Beijing opened shops on footpaths before the wholesale market was set up. 

There will be two wholesale markets – one in Dhaka North and another in Dhaka South – according to the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the mayor said.

He said, "No cargo truck will be allowed to enter Dhaka once the wholesale markets are built, which will help reduce traffic congestion in the city."

Seeking everyone's cooperation to enamour Dhaka city, the mayor said the Karwan Bazar market will be relocated to the DNCC market in Gabtali and Jatrabari.

He also noted that a master plan about the location of markets for vegetables, meat, and fish has already been prepared through discussions with Karwan Bazar traders. 

He said a small power plant will be installed at the DNCC wholesale market in Gabtali to meet the demand of electricity as markets like Sinfarti require refrigeration and a temperature control system. 

A letter has already been sent to the ministry concerned, he added.

According to the master plan, he continued, the market will be relocated from Karwan Bazar in phases.

"There will be challenges, but we need everyone's cooperation to make the city beautiful," he added.

