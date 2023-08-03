World may comment on election but India has very special relationship with Bangladesh: MEA spokesperson

India on Thursday said election and the democratic process in Bangladesh have to be determined as per how people of the country choose to do so.

"The whole world may comment on it but India is India and we have a very special relationship with Bangladesh," India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters while responding to a question at a weekly briefing in New Delhi.

This was the first time India officially commented on the current situation in Bangladesh, centering the national election scheduled to be held in December this year or January next year.

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson said what happens in Bangladesh impacts them.

"Look, I think there are multiple activities going on, people are perhaps commenting on it," Bagchi said.

Of course, he added, India is closely monitoring the situation, and mentioned that they have a high commission in Dhaka.

"We hope that there is peace and no violence, and the elections are held as per plans," said the spokesperson.

On the issue of caretaker government, he said, "I certainly don't have any comment on it."

Countries including the US have been commenting on elections in Bangladesh and expressed their desire for a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh.

The government of Bangladesh says it is also committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election.