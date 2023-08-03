World may comment on election but India has very special relationship with Bangladesh: MEA spokesperson

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 08:37 pm

Related News

World may comment on election but India has very special relationship with Bangladesh: MEA spokesperson

This was the first time India officially commented on the current situation in Bangladesh, centering the national election scheduled to be held in December this year or January next year.

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 08:37 pm
India&#039;s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Photo: Collected
India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Photo: Collected

India on Thursday said election and the democratic process in Bangladesh have to be determined as per how people of the country choose to do so.

"The whole world may comment on it but India is India and we have a very special relationship with Bangladesh," India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters while responding to a question at a weekly briefing in New Delhi.

This was the first time India officially commented on the current situation in Bangladesh, centering the national election scheduled to be held in December this year or January next year.

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson said what happens in Bangladesh impacts them.

"Look, I think there are multiple activities going on, people are perhaps commenting on it," Bagchi said.

Of course, he added, India is closely monitoring the situation, and mentioned that they have a high commission in Dhaka.

"We hope that there is peace and no violence, and the elections are held as per plans," said the spokesperson.

On the issue of caretaker government, he said, "I certainly don't have any comment on it."

Countries including the US have been commenting on elections in Bangladesh and expressed their desire for a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh.

The government of Bangladesh says it is also committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election.

 

Top News

Bangladesh Election / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low