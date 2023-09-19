WHO praises Bangladesh govt efforts for overall health development

FILE PHOTO: The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said World Health Organization (WHO) Director General (DG) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highly praised the Bangladesh government's measures for overall development of health sector to ensure health services to all.

"The WHO director general highly lauded government's steps to develop overall health system and ensure health services for all in Bangladesh," he said in a media briefing about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's daily engagements on 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session's sidelines here.

The foreign minister said the community health clinics are an innovation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from where people are getting over 30 medicines free of cost.

"The community clinic has helped reduce child and mother mortality rates sharply in Bangladesh. So, the average life expectancy has gone up much," he said.

Momen said they told the WHO director general that Bangladesh wants to share its experiences and expertise with other coun tries.