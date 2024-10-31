Who are in the search committee for Election Commission

The cabinet division has issued a gazette notification with the names of six members of the search committee for forming the election commission.

According to the notice, the committee will be headed by Justice Zubair Rahman Chowdhury, judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Besides, the other members are the judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, former professor of Dhaka University's International Relations Department Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, former chairman of Bangladesh Bangladesh Public Service Commission Dr Zinnatun Nesa Tahmida Begum.

Apart from this, following the law, the committee also includes Controller General of Accounts for the post of Comptroller and Auditor General Md Nurul Islam and the chairman of Bangladesh Public Works Commission Prof Mobasser Monem as members.

According to Section 3 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022, this committee will recommend the names of qualified persons specified in the act for appointment as chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

On 29 October, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul told reporters that the journey to the upcoming 13th national parliament election has begun. A search committee has been formed to form the Election Commission.