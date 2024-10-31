Who are in the search committee for Election Commission

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:46 pm

Related News

Who are in the search committee for Election Commission

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:46 pm
File photo of Election Commission building in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File photo of Election Commission building in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The cabinet division has issued a gazette notification with the names of six members of the search committee for forming the election commission.

According to the notice, the committee will be headed by Justice Zubair Rahman Chowdhury, judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Besides, the other members are the judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, former professor of Dhaka University's International Relations Department Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, former chairman of Bangladesh Bangladesh Public Service Commission Dr Zinnatun Nesa Tahmida Begum.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Poll journey starts as search committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Apart from this, following the law, the committee also includes Controller General of Accounts for the post of Comptroller and Auditor General Md Nurul Islam and the chairman of Bangladesh Public Works Commission Prof Mobasser Monem as members.

According to Section 3 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022, this committee will recommend the names of qualified persons specified in the act for appointment as chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

On 29 October, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul told reporters that the journey to the upcoming 13th national parliament election has begun. A search committee has been formed to form the Election Commission.

 

 

Top News

EC search committee / Commission / members

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

15h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

18h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

19h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

24m | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

39m | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

1h | Videos
The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

1h | Videos