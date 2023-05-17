Explainer: Who are the Kuki-Chin Army in Chittagong Hill Tracts?

The security forces of Bangladesh launched an operation last year against the militancy in the hill tract areas that were being trained by the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in exchange for money.

In October 2022, law enforcers discovered the KNF was training members of a new militant group named Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

The KNF, a new armed group, wants independence for the mountainous area. With their claim of responsibility for the 21 killings of CHT individuals in June of this year, the KNF emerged as a fresh source of worry.

The CHT, which consists of three districts Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban, is a remote region that serves as a safe haven for numerous armed and separatist groups.

Armed organisations in the bordering countries are politically connected to the KNF and have provided training to them. According to local media, there are currently between 3,000 and 4,000 trained KNA members living both inside and outside the nation.

Who are they?

Chin-Kuki-Mizo belongs to the same tribe with different names residing in Myanmar, Bangladesh and India with close geographical proximity along the border region between the countries. This ethnic armed group is engaged in political and military endeavors to establish an independent state in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, which encompass the majority of the Bandarban and Rangamati districts.

Their political front, the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a Christian-dominated ethnic group, also has an armed component known as the Kuki-Chin Army (KNA). It emerged as a non-profit development organisation, but since 2017, it has evolved into a separatist group.

The Kuki-Chin is a geographical grouping of numerous Tibeto-Burman language-speaking ethnic communities that make up the majority in the Indian state of Mizoram and the Chin state of Myanmar.

The KNF, often known as the "Bawm Party" locally, is made up of six members of the Kuki-Chin ethnic group: the Bawm, Pangkhua, Lusai, Khumi, Mro, and Khiang.

KNF leadership

The KNF president, Nathan Bom, passed his master's degree from the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

He was an active member of the Dhaka metropolitan branch and central committee of JSS' student organisation Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP). He is also the founding president of Kuki-Chin National Development Organization (KNDO).

Nathan, who authored six books, worked on the sculpture of MN Larma at Chengi Square in Khagrachari.

He was the first candidate from the Bam community as an independent candidate in the 2018 parliamentary election.

Regional and National Security at risk

The existence of such an armed group in isolated border regions has also put regional and national security at risk. In the Indian border side, Mizoram shares 318 kilometers of border with Bangladesh. In the isolated regions of Mizoram state, there are a number of separatist organisations as well. On the other side, various rebel organisations such as the Arakan Army, Chin Defense Force, and Chin National Army are present in the Chin state of Myanmar. The connection and cooperation of KNF with these organisations will exacerbate the instability in the entire region.

In addition to the Chittagong Hill Tracts, India and Myanmar are home to sizable populations of the Kuki-Chin ethnic group.

Bangladesh's internal security is threatened by the rise of armed groups in the geographically isolated highland regions. In an effort to stop regional violent conflict, surrounding nations must actively cooperate. The law-enforcing agencies of Bangladesh are fighting against the rising militancy in the hilly areas, not against any communities there.