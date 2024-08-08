Who are the faces of the interim government of Bangladesh?

Bangladesh

Who are the faces of the interim government of Bangladesh?

A photo of Bangabhaban. Photo: Nazmul Haque
A photo of Bangabhaban. Photo: Nazmul Haque

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as the chief adviser of the new interim government of Bangladesh.

The swear-in ceremony was held at the Bangabhaban today (8 August).

Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor, Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS
Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor, Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

According to the Cabinet Division, there are 16 advisors.

Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain. Photo: Collected
Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain. Photo: Collected

Among them, Syeda Rezwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA, and Bangladeshi attorney and environmentalist, has confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

Syeda Rezwana Hasan, Bangladeshi attorney and environmentalist. Photo: Collected
Syeda Rezwana Hasan, Bangladeshi attorney and environmentalist. Photo: Collected

Another advisor Farida Akhtar, a women's rights activist, has also confirmed her role.

Dr Asif Nazrul. Photo: Collected
Dr Asif Nazrul. Photo: Collected

Two of the student movement coordinators Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan are also in the interim government.

AFM Khalid Hasan. Photo: Collected
AFM Khalid Hasan. Photo: Collected

The other members are – 

Adilur Rahman Khan. Photo: Collected
Adilur Rahman Khan. Photo: Collected

Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain, Saleh Uddin Ahmed, Dr Asif Nazrul, DU Professor; Adilur Rahman Khan, founder of Odhikar; Hasan Arif, Touhid Hossain, Supradeep Chakma, chairman CHTDB; Bidhan Ranjan Roy, AFM Khalid Hasan, former Hefazat-e-Islam nayeb-e-ameer and Islami Andolan Bangladesh adviser; Nurjahan Begum, Grameen Telecom trustee; Sharmeen Murshid; and Faruk-e-Azam.

Farida Akhtar. Photo Collected
Farida Akhtar. Photo Collected
AF Hasan Arif. Photo: Collected
AF Hasan Arif. Photo: Collected

Among them, Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Supradeep Chakma, and Faruk-e-Azam could not attend the swearing-in ceremony as they are currently out of town, said the cabinet secretary.

Nahid, Asif. Photo: Collected
Nahid, Asif. Photo: Collected

Earlier on 7 August, Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman said the interim government, which will be led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will take oath at 8:00pm today.

Sharmin Murshid. Photo: Collected
Sharmin Murshid. Photo: Collected
Nurjahan Begum. Photo: Collected
Nurjahan Begum. Photo: Collected

Responding to a query from journalists on the estimated members of the upcoming interim government, he said, "The interim government will be comprised of 15 members. However, the number can change later."

Touhid Hossain. Sketch: TBS
Touhid Hossain. Sketch: TBS

 

