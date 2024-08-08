Who are the faces of the interim government of Bangladesh?

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as the chief adviser of the new interim government of Bangladesh.

The swear-in ceremony was held at the Bangabhaban today (8 August).

According to the Cabinet Division, there are 16 advisors.

Among them, Syeda Rezwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA, and Bangladeshi attorney and environmentalist, has confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Another advisor Farida Akhtar, a women's rights activist, has also confirmed her role.

Two of the student movement coordinators Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan are also in the interim government.

The other members are –

Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain, Saleh Uddin Ahmed, Dr Asif Nazrul, DU Professor; Adilur Rahman Khan, founder of Odhikar; Hasan Arif, Touhid Hossain, Supradeep Chakma, chairman CHTDB; Bidhan Ranjan Roy, AFM Khalid Hasan, former Hefazat-e-Islam nayeb-e-ameer and Islami Andolan Bangladesh adviser; Nurjahan Begum, Grameen Telecom trustee; Sharmeen Murshid; and Faruk-e-Azam.

Among them, Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Supradeep Chakma, and Faruk-e-Azam could not attend the swearing-in ceremony as they are currently out of town, said the cabinet secretary.

Earlier on 7 August, Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman said the interim government, which will be led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will take oath at 8:00pm today.

Responding to a query from journalists on the estimated members of the upcoming interim government, he said, "The interim government will be comprised of 15 members. However, the number can change later."