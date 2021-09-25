White lion dies at Gazipur safari park

A white lion died of heatstroke at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur on Friday evening, officials said on Saturday.

The zoo is now left with 10 white lions.

Tabibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the park, said the white lion was found dead in the evening outside its cage. "Our vets conducted an autopsy that indicated it died of heatstroke. The lion was buried later."

"There was a lot of fat in the body of the lion but its liver and kidneys were found to be in normal condition. Besides no injury marks were found on its body," said Tabibur.

Another lion also fell sick at the park due to extreme heat. "It's currently undergoing treatment at a vet hospital," the officer said.