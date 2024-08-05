Hasina in Delhi, will go to London: India Today report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 07:38 pm

Flight Radar showing the last known position of Hasina&#039;s flight as she flees Bangladesh.
Flight Radar showing the last known position of Hasina's flight as she flees Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina is currently in Delhi, and will go to London, reports India Today. 

Sources said Sheikh Hasina will spend a few days in Delhi before heading to London.

Earlier, the aircraft carrying Hasina landed at Uttar Pradesh's Hindon Air Base in a C-130 transport aircraft, sources have said.

The aircraft was parked near the Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars. 

Ghaziabad is part of NCR Region, which is very close to New Delhi. 

Hasina flees

According to various reports, Sheikh Hasina, 76, has been flown out of Bangladesh in a military aircraft with her sister.

Footage from airline tracker Flight Radar last showed an aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force - Lockheed C-130J Hercules - flying over India's  Jharkhand.

Earlier, some reports claimed that Ms Hasina would fly to West Bengal but as per the airline data, the aircraft bypassed the state.

