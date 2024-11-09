Where did little Muntaha go?

Six-year-old Muntaha Akhter Jarin, resident of Kanaighat in Sylhet, has been missing since 3 November. Photo: Collected

It was just another Sunday morning for Muntaha when she had stepped out to play with other kids in her neighbourhood.

She had just got back home with her father and her younger brother after attending a religious gathering at a local Madrasah in a small village at Biradal of Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet.

That afternoon, it was almost 3pm, when her family realised their daughter was yet to return home.

A frantic search in the locale was to no avail. Even the children she was playing with couldn't say where she went.

Six-year-old Muntaha Akhter Jarin has been missing for nearly a week since 3 November.

Helpless and in anguish, her family resorted to seek help from the local police.

Shamim Ahmed believes his daughter might have been abducted but have come up short with any specific suspects.

He said, "The day after my daughter went missing, I filed a general diary (GD) with the Kanaighat Police Station. But the police are yet to find any lead."

"My family is in utter despair after losing Muntaha. Her mother keeps fainting from the shock."

Even after seven days, there has been no trace of her. Where has the little girl gone?

After a complaint was filed, the police have been working to find the child.

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanaighat Police Station Mohammad Abdul Awal told The Business Standard this evening (9 November), "We have a team working in the field today. The detective police are also involved in the search. All police stations have been notified of the matter.

"We are investigating based on the GD filed for the missing child. If the family presses charges of abduction, legal action will be taken accordingly."

Since the news broke about Muntaha going missing, netizens across social media have joined the efforts to find her.

A group of expatriates also announced a Tk1 lakh reward in their Facebook posts for anyone who can find the child and catch the 'kidnapper' if such a case has unfolded.

A social worker from Sylhet named Farmis Akhter has announced a gold chain as a reward for anyone who provides any information that can help local the little girl.