Where is Dhaka Wasa MD Taqsem?

For years, Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan has been making headlines for various reasons, including his unprecedented reappointments despite serious allegations of corruption. Known for being close to Sheikh Hasina, he has been out of sight without attending office since the fall of the Awami League-led government earlier last week.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Wasa employees have been protesting in front of the office building in Karwan Bazar demanding his immediate resignation and to bring him to book. His absence begs the question – Where is Taqsem?

According to Dhaka Wasa sources, while Taqsem is yet to show up in office, he has been holding meetings and appointing 'corrupt' people virtually. Some even alleged that he is still intimidating his employees.

"Taqsem and his close associates are not coming to office. But these corrupt officials have united and are holding meetings virtually, taking various decisions. They are threatening employees over the phone," said a Wasa official on condition of anonymity.

"They are even claiming that Taqsem is close to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and that he will be reappointed as Dhaka Wasa MD," said the official.

Engineer AKM Shahid Uddin, deputy managing director (O&M) of Dhaka Wasa who is known as a close associate of Taqsem, told TBS, "The MD is not coming to office. I don't know where he is. I can tell you about my sector. There is no problem in Dhaka's water supply.

He, however, said deep tube wells boring in some areas have stopped due to the ongoing situation. "I am also not taking out my car. I am commuting to the office on CNG."

Some Dhaka Wasa sources claimed that Taqsem was in Dhaka, but not in his residence in Gulshan.

The Business Standard called his phone several times and texted on WhatsApp, but the Wasa MD did not respond. While the text messages on WhatsApp were 'seen', there was no reply from the other side.

Wasa source said Taqsem's monthly salary is currently Tk6.25 lakh. He holds a US passport and he can leave the country at any time.

Speaking about Taqsem to TBS today, Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "Taqsem A Khan created an atmosphere of authoritarianism in Dhaka Wasa. His term was irregularly extended repeatedly. Even his recruitment process was controversial. Despite specific allegations and investigations of corruption and irregularities against him, no action has been taken."

"If he advertises that the chief adviser is close to him, it is an even bigger deception. I hope the interim government will ensure accountability and remove the MD," he added.

'Fired without reason'

Meanwhile, Wasa employees held a protest rally in front of the Wasa building on Sunday (11 August) under the banner of Dhaka Wasa Officers and Employees Union Council.

They also took position in front of the building on Monday (12 August) to ensure that Taqsem cannot enter the building.

Among the protesters, many claimed that they were sacked by Taqsem without any reason while some others said they were not allowed to rejoin work even after obtaining a court order to that end.

"I was fired without any reason. Some were not allowed to join the service even after bringing a court order to join the service," said Mozammel Haque, president of Dhaka Wasa Officers and Employees Union Council.

The protesters now demand Taqsem's resignation and justice for all the alleged crimes he committed.

"Our only demand now is to remove MD Taqsem and ensure his trial. Then one by one, authorities have to eliminate his accomplices of corruption. They are still plotting against Wasa," said Mozammel, who is also an executive engineer of Dhaka Wasa.

Taqsem's reign of corruption

In WASA's history, Taqsem A Khan is the longest-serving MD. On 14 October 2023, he was appointed for the seventh time for a new three-year-long tenure to the post. He was first appointed to the post on 14 October 2009, shortly after the Awami League came to power.

His 15-year-long tenure, however, is heavily criticised for failing to deal with Dhaka's water issues despite

Many have raised the questions as to why Taqsem has been reappointed to the post time and time again despite various allegations of corruption and irregularities.

His tenure also saw the Wasa water price rise 16 times.

Many have also pointed out that Taqsem hardly followed the regulations and ruled the Dhaka Wasa with absolute power.

According to the WASA Act 1996, Dhaka WASA is supposed to be managed as per the board's decision.

However, sources said Taqsem managed Dhaka Wasa by bypassing the board in many cases, which eventually led to a conflict with the chairman of the board at one point. No actions were taken against Taqsem. Instead, Golam Mustafa, the former chairman of the organisation, had to step down after complaining to the ministry against his irregularities, money waste and corruption last year.

"The removal of Dhaka Wasa Chairman Ghulam Mustafa following his accusations of arbitrariness made against Managing Director Taqsem A Khan has set a concerning example of sheltering the accused," theTIB said at the time, describing the government' decision as "shooting the messenger".

"The action is contrary to the government's policy of having zero tolerance for corruption as well as the requirement under the law to safeguard whistleblowers from misuse of authority and corruption," the TIB also said.