When Queen Elizabeth II came to Bangladesh

Britain's now-late Queen Elizabeth II visited Bangladesh on November 14, 1983. Prior to that, in 1961, she came to Dhaka, which was then the capital of east Pakistan.

In November 1983, the queen accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, attended a low-key ceremony led by the country's then military president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, as reported by UPI.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband were taken by a motorcade to the State Guest House where they last stayed in 1961.

The royal couple stayed in Bangladesh from November 14 to 17, 1983, before leaving for New Delhi, India, where the queen opened the Commonwealth Summit.

The then military government of Bangladesh had spent $2 million on giving Dhaka a facelift for the queen's visit despite World Bank calling Bangladesh the third poorest country in the world back then.

Colourful posters of Queen Elizabeth II, banners reading "Long live Bangladesh-United Kingdom friendship" and Union Jack flags lined the 18-mile route from the airport.

Among the highlights of Queen Elizabeth's Bangladesh trip was a visit to the National Memorial, where she laid a wreath to honour those martyred during the Liberation War of 1971.

The queen travelled by train to visit a "model village" – 35 miles south of the capital Dhaka – and watched how rice is turned into "muri", handicrafts, including quilts and pottery.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Save the Children centre in Dhaka and met beneficiaries. Bangladesh Railway presented Her Majesty a wooden plaque with metal relief and a scrolling leaf border.