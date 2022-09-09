When Queen Elizabeth II came to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
09 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 12:45 pm

Related News

When Queen Elizabeth II came to Bangladesh

UNB
09 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Britain's now-late Queen Elizabeth II visited Bangladesh on November 14, 1983. Prior to that, in 1961, she came to Dhaka, which was then the capital of east Pakistan.

In November 1983, the queen accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, attended a low-key ceremony led by the country's then military president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, as reported by UPI.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband were taken by a motorcade to the State Guest House where they last stayed in 1961.

The royal couple stayed in Bangladesh from November 14 to 17, 1983, before leaving for New Delhi, India, where the queen opened the Commonwealth Summit.

The then military government of Bangladesh had spent $2 million on giving Dhaka a facelift for the queen's visit despite World Bank calling Bangladesh the third poorest country in the world back then.

Colourful posters of Queen Elizabeth II, banners reading "Long live Bangladesh-United Kingdom friendship" and Union Jack flags lined the 18-mile route from the airport.

Among the highlights of Queen Elizabeth's Bangladesh trip was a visit to the National Memorial, where she laid a wreath to honour those martyred during the Liberation War of 1971.

The queen travelled by train to visit a "model village" – 35 miles south of the capital Dhaka – and watched how rice is turned into "muri", handicrafts, including quilts and pottery.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Save the Children centre in Dhaka and met beneficiaries. Bangladesh Railway presented Her Majesty a wooden plaque with metal relief and a scrolling leaf border.

Top News

Queen Elizabeth II

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

21m | Panorama
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

2h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

4h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

21m | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

26m | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

26m | Videos
Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

31m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’