What was found after breaking door in Benazir's Rupganj Bungalow

An estate owned by Benazir Ahmed in Rupganj of Narayanganj. Photo: TBS/Sabit Al Hassan

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officials finally broke down the doors to former IGP Benazir Ahmed's bungalow in Rupganj today (10 July).

Earlier on 6 July, the bungalow was sealed by the ACC, but it could not be entered as the doors were digitally locked.

What was found

During the raid today from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, conducted by a team of the district administration and ACC, a list of all items recovered was made.

The ACs found in the home were locally made

A fridge was found, alongside a TV, some furniture and books

A chandelier was also found

A set of sofas could be seen inside the bungalow

What was said

Speaking to reporters following the raid, Narayanganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shafiqur Alam said all the furniture in the house of Benazir was of very ordinary quality.

There was nothing special inside the bungalow, he said.

Why did the raid take 5 hours?

Alam said the raid took five hours as the items each had to be listed accurately. No media personnel were allowed inside during the time of the raid.