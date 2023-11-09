What US State Department says about threat to Ambassador Haas

The reported threat against the United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas made by a Chattogram UP chairman is "deeply unhelpful", Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson of the US State Department said Wednesday (8 November).

He made the remarks while replying to a query from a journalist on the reported threat during the regular briefing on the day.

He said, "The safety and security of our diplomatic personnel and our diplomatic facilities is of utmost importance. Such violent rhetoric is deeply unhelpful.

"But beyond that, we expect the host government of any country to take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety and security of our personnel and our facilities that are in line with the country's obligations under the Vienna Convention and the diplomatic conventions."

Earlier on 6 November, Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila's Chambol union chairman and Union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury threatened to beat Peter Haas.

He broadcast his statement live on his Facebook, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, replying to another query on how the US is viewing the current political situation in Bangladesh as opposition activists are in jail, Vedant Patel said, "We do not support any political candidate or party in Bangladesh."