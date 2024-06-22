What PM Hasina had at lunch hosted by Modi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 06:06 pm

Related News

What PM Hasina had at lunch hosted by Modi

"I thank the Government of India for extending warm hospitality to me and my delegation," PM Hasina says

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 06:06 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a delightful lunch today (22 June) in honour of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Photo: Facebook page of Ministry of External Affairs, India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a delightful lunch today (22 June) in honour of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Photo: Facebook page of Ministry of External Affairs, India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a delightful lunch today (22 June) in honour of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The menu, which turned up in various media, consisted of mouthwatering Indian delicacies, including dahi puchka for appetisers, Kolkata biryani for the main course and gud jalebi aur aam kulfi for dessert.

Here's the full spread as described on the menu – 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lunch menu at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Photo: Collected
Lunch menu at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Photo: Collected

Dahi Puchka: Indian street food delicacy-crispy puffed balls stuffed with curd and street food condiments, served with sweet and tangy flavoured water

Matar aur Bajre ka Shorba: An exotic green peas and pearl millet broth flavoured with mint, topped with almond foam

Chhanar Paturi: Bengali delicacy made with cottage cheese steamed and wrapped in banana leaf with coconut, green mangoes, chilli and mustard paste, served on a bed of steamed rice

Subz Keema & Thyme Singara: Crumbled potatoes, feta, cauliflower, peanut & thyme stuffed in "Samosa" pastry

Amaranth Kofta Gulbadan: Amaranth vegetable dumpling simmered in Indian kofta curry

Panchmel ni Sabzi: Seasonal vegetables with cumin, onion and tomato slivers, a Gujarati delicacy

Doi Paneer: Marinated cottage cheese steaks cooked with tangy curd and Indian spices

Shukto: Bengali mix vegetable curry

Bengali Masoor Dal: Bengali lentil delicacy

Kolkata Biryani: Fragrant basmati rice & vegetables cooked and flavoured in Kolkata style

Assorted Indian breads

For dessert, the menu included – 

Paan Rasmalai Coulis: Poached cottage cheese dumpling infused with betel leaves and gulkand, served with saffron cream

Gud Jalebi aur Aam Kulfi: Crispy pretzels soaked in jaggery syrup and mango flavoured homemade Indian ice cream served with sweetened vermicelli and tukmalanga seeds

Carved fruits of the season

The drinks served included roasted coffee, masala chai, and qehwa.

Purpose of PM's India visit

"I am now visiting New Delhi for an unprecedented second time in the same month, June 2024," she told the media today.

Earlier on 9 June , Sheikh Hasina attended with other world leaders the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet. 

"These are testaments to our two countries' close engagement," the premier said.

Sheikh Hasina said this is her first bilateral visit to any country after Bangladesh's 12th Parliamentary Elections and the formation of the new government in January 2024.

"I thank the Government of India for extending warm hospitality to me and my delegation," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, as well, thanked her Indian counterpart for inviting her to visit India and re-invited Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience.

PM Hasina's India Visit / Bangladesh-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

10h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

31m | Videos
Why is the deposit of Bangladesh in the Swiss bank decreasing?

Why is the deposit of Bangladesh in the Swiss bank decreasing?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh faces India in T20 World Cup to keep their semi dream alive

Bangladesh faces India in T20 World Cup to keep their semi dream alive

2h | Videos
Rich countries plan to buy more gold despite record price

Rich countries plan to buy more gold despite record price

3h | Videos