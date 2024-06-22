What PM Hasina had at lunch hosted by Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a delightful lunch today (22 June) in honour of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Photo: Facebook page of Ministry of External Affairs, India.

The menu, which turned up in various media, consisted of mouthwatering Indian delicacies, including dahi puchka for appetisers, Kolkata biryani for the main course and gud jalebi aur aam kulfi for dessert.

Here's the full spread as described on the menu –

Lunch menu at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Photo: Collected

Dahi Puchka: Indian street food delicacy-crispy puffed balls stuffed with curd and street food condiments, served with sweet and tangy flavoured water

Matar aur Bajre ka Shorba: An exotic green peas and pearl millet broth flavoured with mint, topped with almond foam

Chhanar Paturi: Bengali delicacy made with cottage cheese steamed and wrapped in banana leaf with coconut, green mangoes, chilli and mustard paste, served on a bed of steamed rice

Subz Keema & Thyme Singara: Crumbled potatoes, feta, cauliflower, peanut & thyme stuffed in "Samosa" pastry

Amaranth Kofta Gulbadan: Amaranth vegetable dumpling simmered in Indian kofta curry

Panchmel ni Sabzi: Seasonal vegetables with cumin, onion and tomato slivers, a Gujarati delicacy

Doi Paneer: Marinated cottage cheese steaks cooked with tangy curd and Indian spices

Shukto: Bengali mix vegetable curry

Bengali Masoor Dal: Bengali lentil delicacy

Kolkata Biryani: Fragrant basmati rice & vegetables cooked and flavoured in Kolkata style

Assorted Indian breads

For dessert, the menu included –

Paan Rasmalai Coulis: Poached cottage cheese dumpling infused with betel leaves and gulkand, served with saffron cream

Gud Jalebi aur Aam Kulfi: Crispy pretzels soaked in jaggery syrup and mango flavoured homemade Indian ice cream served with sweetened vermicelli and tukmalanga seeds

Carved fruits of the season

The drinks served included roasted coffee, masala chai, and qehwa.

Purpose of PM's India visit

"I am now visiting New Delhi for an unprecedented second time in the same month, June 2024," she told the media today.

Earlier on 9 June , Sheikh Hasina attended with other world leaders the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet.

"These are testaments to our two countries' close engagement," the premier said.

Sheikh Hasina said this is her first bilateral visit to any country after Bangladesh's 12th Parliamentary Elections and the formation of the new government in January 2024.

"I thank the Government of India for extending warm hospitality to me and my delegation," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, as well, thanked her Indian counterpart for inviting her to visit India and re-invited Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience.