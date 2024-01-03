What lunch DB chief Harun served US election observer team

The election observer team from the International Republican Institute (IRI) met Harun in the afternoon.

DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid at lunch with IRI members. Photo: Collected
DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid at lunch with IRI members. Photo: Collected

Chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Harun-or-Rashid returned to discussion on social media after hosting an election observer team from the US at his office today (3 January).

The election observer team from the International Republican Institute (IRI) met Harun in the afternoon.

The DB chief entertained his guests after a meeting with servings of plain rice, fish and chicken.

The observer team consisted of Geoffrey Macdonald, senior advisor, Asia Pacific, IRI, Amitabh Ghosh, senior programme manager, IRI, and David Hoegstra, programme manager, IRI.

Ziad Chowdhury, assistant secretary, North American wing of the foreign ministry, was also present at the meeting.

Pictures of the DB chief hosting lunch for different people have often become points of discussion on social media. 

In recent times, photos and videos of his lunch with BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, expelled BNP leader Shahjahan Omar and AL lawmaker Shamim Osman have gone viral.

