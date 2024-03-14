What led to Gazipur cylinder blast which left 32 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 03:32 pm

Related News

What led to Gazipur cylinder blast which left 32 injured

Here's a breakdown of how the explosion unfolded according to information obtained from bystanders

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 03:32 pm
Graphics: TBS
Graphics: TBS

Just before the Iftar, a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur's Kaliakair resulted in burns to 32 individuals, with 14 of them sustaining over 80% burns in their bodies.

The accident occurred at around 5:45pm on 13 March, in the Mouchak Tilerchala area of Kaliakair. Here's a breakdown of how the explosion unfolded according to information obtained from bystanders:

A family noticed their kitchen gas cylinder was leaking and wrapped it in a wet cloth, hoping to stop the leak. When that didn't work, they placed the cylinder in an alley next to the road.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The hissing sound from the leaking cylinder drew the attention of people nearby, including women and children, who approached out of curiosity.

Gazipur cylinder blast: 13 children in critical condition

Meanwhile, the street was bustling as many, including garment factory workers, were on their way home to break their fast just before sunset.

Unseen by those gathering, gas from the leaking cylinder was spreading through the air.

The catastrophe was set off when an attempt to light a stove in a nearby house ignited the gas, causing a fire that engulfed the bystanders and spread rapidly.

Those affected by the fire were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for emergency care.

Initial reports said 34 people were taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire, which, however, was corrected to 32 the next morning.

Top News

gas explosion / Fire Injuries / Fire Burn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

7h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

1h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

2h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

4h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

5h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

6h | Videos