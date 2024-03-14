What led to Gazipur cylinder blast which left 32 injured

Just before the Iftar, a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur's Kaliakair resulted in burns to 32 individuals, with 14 of them sustaining over 80% burns in their bodies.

The accident occurred at around 5:45pm on 13 March, in the Mouchak Tilerchala area of Kaliakair. Here's a breakdown of how the explosion unfolded according to information obtained from bystanders:

A family noticed their kitchen gas cylinder was leaking and wrapped it in a wet cloth, hoping to stop the leak. When that didn't work, they placed the cylinder in an alley next to the road.

The hissing sound from the leaking cylinder drew the attention of people nearby, including women and children, who approached out of curiosity.

Meanwhile, the street was bustling as many, including garment factory workers, were on their way home to break their fast just before sunset.

Unseen by those gathering, gas from the leaking cylinder was spreading through the air.

The catastrophe was set off when an attempt to light a stove in a nearby house ignited the gas, causing a fire that engulfed the bystanders and spread rapidly.

Those affected by the fire were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for emergency care.

Initial reports said 34 people were taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire, which, however, was corrected to 32 the next morning.