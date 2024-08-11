What Finance Adviser Saleh Uddin said about ex-BB governor Rouf

A new governor of the Bangladesh Bank would be appointed soon following Abdur Rouf Talukder's resignation last week, Finance Adviser Saleh Uddin Ahmed said today (11 August).

Speaking to reporters about former BB Governor Abdur Rouf, the finance adviser said he spoke with him recently about an issue but the governor had said "I have done it".

"I have talked a lot about Bangladesh Bank. The governor would only say that he had done them all," Saleh Uddin said.

"If you say 10 things, you will implement at least two. We also understand these things!"