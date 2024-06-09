What do we know about Diplomatic Security Division?

A cop who had been treated thrice for mental illness, was posted to specialised Diplomatic Security Division (DSD) responsible for safety and security of diplomats and diplomatic enclave.

What does the DSD do?

The division started functioning in 2015-16. Before that, there was a unit of the DMP called Chancery Police established in 2005-06. Prior to that, thana police and other units of the DMP used to look after security of the diplomatic enclave in Dhaka.

In brief, the goal of the DSD is to provide security of diplomats, their offices and residences as well as to assist the diplomatic missions to get legal assistance.

Providing security to the diplomatic missions is the prime responsibility of the DSD followed by escorts to the diplomats within Dhaka metropolitan area and co-ordination with other units of police department to serve the purpose of diplomats specially when they go outside the capital or join a function in a hotel or a convention hall.

The DSD provides 24/7 security for diplomats, their offices and residences in the region of Baridhara and Gulshan diplomatic zone as well as in Banani, Dhanmondi and Agargaon where offices of some UN agencies and international organisations and development partners are situated.

The division provides security to the diplomats of around 50 embassies as per the Vienna Convention. The members of the division also provide diplomats with a sense of security and comfort.

Currently, approximately 1,100 smart police personnel work for the division, with a section assigned to regular patrol duties.

Apart from embassies and high commissions, residence of ambassadors and diplomats they also ensure security for international schools as well as diplomatic clubs like Nordic Club, American Club, Dutch Club, International Club, German Club and Australian Club.

They supervise the outer periphery of each embassy so that neither any unwanted person can enter nor any unwarranted incident happens.

The DSD also provide security for diplomats to various meetings, cultural programmes, banquet programmes, family movements etc.

The relevant police stations, RAB, and intelligence agencies perform routine patrols, with the DSD coordinating their patrols with these entities.

It also has a digital security section under which street-to-street CCTV cameras work.

The DSD is now led by Rabiul Islam, a deputy commissioner (DC) of the DMP.