‘For what crime they killed my brother?’

Muhammad Morsalin, a New Market trader and father of two, became the second victim of the clashes between Dhaka College students and traders as he died on Thursday of severe blood loss according to his autopsy report.

"What was my brother's fault that they killed him?" Morsalin's brother Noor Muhammad said to journalists in front of the DMCH morgue while waiting for Morsalin's body to be handed over.

"What can be more painful than an elder brother having to carry the dead body of his younger brother?" Noor said, as he broke down in tears.

Morsalin owned a clothing shop, Bangla Bari, in New Market. Born in Kanainagar village of Daudkandi in Comilla, he rented a house in Rasulpur of Kamrangichar in the capital, with his wife and children Humayra Islam Lamha, 7, and Amir Hamza, 4.

"What will happen to these innocent children? What will I tell them? Who will take care of them?" Noor said, speaking of Morsalin's children.

According to witnesses, Morsalin was hit by a brick in front of the Noorjahan Super Market on the day of the clash.

His autopsy report said, "There is a deep wound to his head, and other injuries on the right side of his forehead and the left side of his nose."

His body was handed over to his brother Noor by the police after an autopsy at around 1 pm on Thursday. The young trader was then taken to his home in Kamrangirchar. He has been laid to rest in Azimpur Graveyard in the capital.

Morsalin is the second fatal casualty of the day-long clashes between students and traders in the New Market area, which left more than 50 others injured, some in critical condition.

Nahid Hassan, 18, a deliveryman for a courier service company, was the first person to die after sustaining injuries from the clash on Tuesday. According to doctors at DMCH, the young man's body bore marks of brutal beating.