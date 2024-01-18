What BMD is saying about rain in Dhaka, other places

Bangladesh

UNB
18 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 03:33 pm

What BMD is saying about rain in Dhaka, other places

Rain or thundershowers are expected in several areas, with Khulna and Barishal divisions likely to experience scattered showers

UNB
18 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 03:33 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted a dynamic weather pattern for the coming 72 hours, starting at 9am today, impacting various regions of the country including Dhaka.

According to a recent BMD bulletin, "Rain or thundershowers are expected in several areas, with Khulna and Barishal divisions likely to experience scattered showers. Isolated rain or thundershowers may occur in Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Chattogram divisions. Meanwhile, other regions can expect mainly dry conditions with temporary partly cloudy skies."

The bulletin also warns of moderate to thick fog affecting many areas from midnight to morning. A mild cold wave is currently sweeping through the Rangpur division, as well as the districts of Kishoreganj and Noagaon, with potential to persist.

Dinajpur recorded the country's lowest temperature today at 8 degrees Celsius.

Transport sectors, including air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication, face potential disruptions due to foggy conditions.

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly in the north-northeastern regions, while remaining relatively stable in other parts of Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the BMD anticipates "cold day conditions" in certain areas, highlighting the need for residents to prepare for a range of weather scenarios.

 

