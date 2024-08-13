What Army chief said about sheltering Awami League leaders

Amid various reports of the Bangladesh Army sheltering Awami League leaders in the aftermath of the ouster of the AL-led government, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman has acknowledged the matter.

Speaking to reporters about the claims at a press briefing in Rajshahi today (13 August), General Waker said, "If someone's life were in danger, we have certainly given them shelter, irrespective of caste and creed."

"If there is any complaint against them or a case is filed, surely they will be punished," he added.

He, however, said, "Of course we don't want any extrajudicial action or attack against them. We sheltered them if we thought their lives were in danger. We will do it for anyone irrespective of their party, ideology, or religion."

Speaking about police returning to work, "The police are under some trauma due to the way the police were attacked. Once they overcome their trauma, the police will be able to perform their duties properly again. Police have already started working in various police stations. We are giving protection to the police."

The Army chief also said at present, there is no pressure from other countries regarding the current situation in Bangladesh.

"Everyone understands this situation. However, there have been some talks on minority issues. A total of 30 places in 20 districts were affected by minority-related anarchy. It is also not desirable. Those involved in such crimes must be brought to justice," he said.

Regarding the burning of an army vehicle in Gopalganj, the army chief said it must have been a misunderstanding.

"The situation is normal now. Their leaders came, spoke with us. But those who have committed this crime will be investigated, those who are associated with this crime will be brought under the law and will be tried," he added.