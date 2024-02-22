WFP gets $5.4 million fund from Japan for Rohingyas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 10:21 pm

Related News

WFP gets $5.4 million fund from Japan for Rohingyas

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 10:21 pm
WFP gets $5.4 million fund from Japan for Rohingyas

The World Food Programme (WFP) has received a new contribution of $5.4 million from the government of Japan. 

A handover ceremony was held today in Dhaka with the participation of  Japan Ambassador IWAMA Kiminori, and WFP Bangladesh Country Director Dom Scalpelli, reads a press release.

"We are pleased to have decided to provide $5.4 million in life-saving food assistance to the displaced Rohingya people through WFP, building on the $4.4 million provided in June last year. This contribution underscores Japan's unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid and our dedication to addressing hunger and malnutrition," said Ambassador IWAMA of Japan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In 2023, dwindling donour funding forced WFP to reduce the monthly food entitlement for the entire Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar from $12 per person per month to $10 in March, then to $8 in June. 

The latest monitoring by WFP and humanitarian partners has shown that the situation in the camps has deteriorated significantly, with a staggering 90% of the population lacking access to an adequate diet and over 15% of young children suffering from malnutrition.

"We are deeply grateful for Japan's latest funding and their steadfast support over the years," said WFP Country Director Scalpelli. 

WFP needs another $38 million in funding to fully restore the ration – now $12.5 per person per month, with fortified rice added – for the remainder of the year. 
 

World Food Programme (WFP) / Rohingya / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

11h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

14h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

12h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

3h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

17m | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

5h | Videos