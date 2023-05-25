We've taken US' new visa policy in good spirit: Shahriar Alam

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 09:11 pm

File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said Bangladesh has taken the new visa policy announced by the US government in good spirit.

"We have taken this in good spirit," the minister said during a briefing on Thursday (25 May).

Asked if it is a failure on part of the foreign ministry that Bangladesh is now under such a policy, Shahriar said, "Not at all."

Besides, he continued, "The United States informed us about it verbally on 3 May. But they requested us not to disclose it. They wanted to present it in such a way that the message would not be misconstrued."

Earlier on 24 May, Shahriar Alam said this news policy by the US "does not bother" the government of Bangladesh as authorities are "committed" to holding a free and fair election.

"It's not a sanction. BNP should be worried as violence before or during election is another criterion that will trigger visa restriction," he told the media.

The United States on Wednesday announced a new visa policy to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

"Under this policy, we can impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

 

