Western Marine launches tugboat for Ctg Port

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 12:50 pm

Chittagong Port launched a tugboat named "Kandari-15" built by Western Marine Shipyard Limited for morning at Karnaphuli River on Sunday.

The tugboat is a 40 Ton Bolllard Pull capacity tug and powered by 2x1370 KW Yanmar Engines, said a press release.

Earlier, country's leading shipbuilding company Western Marine delivered five utility vessels to Chattogram Port which includes two tug boats, one Pilot Vessel, one pilot waste collection vessel & one fresh water tanker.

Last year January 2020 at the beginning of Mujib Borsho, Western Marine had exported four units of 8,000 DWT (dead weight tonnage) capacity largest cargo ships to neighbor country India. And by building this tugboat following year, Western Marine is going to make a remarkable contribution in the maritime sector & implementation of government's Blue Economy Concept in the country. 

This tugboat shall expedite Port activity through swift handling of inbound and outbound ships in Chattogram Port, said a press release.
 

